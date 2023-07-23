CarWale
    2024 Skoda Superb will have 100km of range in EV mode

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2024 Skoda Superb will have 100km of range in EV mode

    - Three petrol engines, two diesels and a mild hybrid  

    - Plug-in hybrid will have 100km of range 

    Skoda is set to unveil the fourth-generation of the Superb in November this year. Like its predecessors, the new Superb will be extremely practical and this time around, it is claimed to have even more space than before. It will be available with a choice of three petrol engines, two diesels, a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of 100km, and, for the first time, a mild hybrid.  

    2024 Superb clever features  

    The Superb is known for its clever set of features that make living with the car very easy. For the 2024 model, Skoda has added a unique electrically controlled roller blind acting as a luggage compartment cover in the Superb estate, a center armrest for the rear seats with integrated tablet holder and a double storage pocket on the back of each front seat to hold documents or magazines as well as a smartphone. A first for the Superb is the integrated funnel in the windscreen washer reservoir cap. In terms of dimensions, the new Superb is longer and taller than its predecessor both in the hatchback and the estate version, while the wheelbase has remained unchanged. 

    2024 Superb engine options  

    Three petrol engines, two diesels and a new plug-in hybrid with an increased electric range of more than 100km cover an output spectrum from 150bhp to 265bhp. For the first time, a mild-hybrid powertrain will be available, and all models will be fitted with an automatic DSG transmission as standard. One of the key interior modifications for the 2024 model is the gearshift lever which is mounted on the steering column which frees up space on the center console.

