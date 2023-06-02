CarWale
    Next-generation Skoda Superb spied testing ahead of debut later this year

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    472 Views
    Next-generation Skoda Superb spied testing ahead of debut later this year
    • This will be the fourth generation of the Superb
    • The new-generation will also debut a plug-in hybrid variant

    Fourth-gen spied on test

    The upcoming fourth-generation Skoda Superb has been spied on test in Austria ahead of its global debut later this year. This isn’t the first time the next-gen Superb has been spied. Last month, we even saw the car sans camouflage at a Skoda facility. All the images indicate an evolutionary approach for the next generation of the car.

    Skoda Superb Right Side View

    Longer and wider than before

    As has been the case with the second to third-generation Superb, the new sedan will grow in length and width and consequently, the next-generation Octavia will grow to the size of the current Superb. This means both the sedan and estate versions will go past the 5.0-metre mark in terms of overall length. One of the spy images also showcases the boot opened and you can see that Skoda will retain its two-part boot opening system continuing the lift-back tradition.

    Skoda Superb Rear View

    New lighting package

    The biggest change, which is visible in the pictures, is that Skoda will give this new generation of the Superb a new set of headlamps and tail lamps. Oddly enough, they don’t look too different from the current generation car but have rather become slimmer, especially at the rear.

    Skoda Superb Left Rear Three Quarter

    Expanded feature list

    This new Superb will continue to be Skoda’s flagship vehicle and will thus be a place for the automaker to debut new connected car technology, infotainment system, cabin design elements and for this first time a Level-2 ADAS system. This ADAS system in some form or another will find its way into cars sold in India over the next few years.

    Skoda Superb Left Front Three Quarter

    New powertrains for the Superb

    The Skoda Superb is expected to continue with its range of petrol and diesel engines but will also get a plug-in hybrid in various states of tune in this fourth-generation guise. The electric hybrid version is expected to make its way to India within the next few years.

    Skoda Superb Image
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
