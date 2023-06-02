Next-generation Skoda Superb spied testing ahead of debut later this year

This will be the fourth generation of the Superb

The new-generation will also debut a plug-in hybrid variant

Fourth-gen spied on test

The upcoming fourth-generation Skoda Superb has been spied on test in Austria ahead of its global debut later this year. This isn’t the first time the next-gen Superb has been spied. Last month, we even saw the car sans camouflage at a Skoda facility. All the images indicate an evolutionary approach for the next generation of the car.

Longer and wider than before

As has been the case with the second to third-generation Superb, the new sedan will grow in length and width and consequently, the next-generation Octavia will grow to the size of the current Superb. This means both the sedan and estate versions will go past the 5.0-metre mark in terms of overall length. One of the spy images also showcases the boot opened and you can see that Skoda will retain its two-part boot opening system continuing the lift-back tradition.

New lighting package

The biggest change, which is visible in the pictures, is that Skoda will give this new generation of the Superb a new set of headlamps and tail lamps. Oddly enough, they don’t look too different from the current generation car but have rather become slimmer, especially at the rear.

Expanded feature list

This new Superb will continue to be Skoda’s flagship vehicle and will thus be a place for the automaker to debut new connected car technology, infotainment system, cabin design elements and for this first time a Level-2 ADAS system. This ADAS system in some form or another will find its way into cars sold in India over the next few years.

New powertrains for the Superb

The Skoda Superb is expected to continue with its range of petrol and diesel engines but will also get a plug-in hybrid in various states of tune in this fourth-generation guise. The electric hybrid version is expected to make its way to India within the next few years.