Hyundai registers 48,601 unit sales in May 2023

- Achieved Y-o-Y growth of 14.91 per cent

- Hyundai Creta and Venue tops the sales list

Hyundai sales in May 2023:

South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, has rolled out its sales numbers for the month of May 2023. The company retailed 59,601 units in total which includes 48,601 domestic units, and an export of 11,000 units in May 2023.

Hyundai sales in May 2022:

In comparison, the cumulative sales for the carmaker stood at 51,263 units in the corresponding month last year. That included domestic sales of 42, 293 units and an export of 8,970 units. On average, Hyundai has seen a Y-o-Y growth of 16.26 per cent.

Hyundai Exter launch date and bookings:

Apart from its current portfolio in the country, the carmaker is planning to launch its upcoming SUV, the Exter, in India in July 2023. The Exter will be offered in seven variants and two powertrain options. The bookings for the SUV have commenced against a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Official statement:

Commenting on the May 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “We are glad to announce a healthy double-digit sales growth for the month of May 2023 fuelled by our blockbuster SUVs, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. The recently launched all-new Hyundai VERNA again clocked strong numbers, while Hyundai EXTER, our soon-to-be-launched SUV, continues to ramp up excitement amongst customers in the SUV space.”