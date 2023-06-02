MG Comet EV base variant arrives at local dealerships

- Comet EV prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

- Available in three variants

MG Motor India launched the Comet small EV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and three variants and a sole powertrain option.

As seen in the images here, the entry-level Pace variant of the Comet EV has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India. A closer look at the model reveals that it features an illuminated MG logo at the front, halogen headlamps and tail lights, LED light bars at the front and rear, 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, chrome door handles, a seven-inch fully digital instrument console, steering mounted controls, and front power windows.

Compared to the higher variants called Play and Plush, the base-spec new MG Comet EV misses out on an intelligent key, a reverse parking camera, OTA updates, LED headlamps and tail lights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology, and i-Smart connected car technology.

That said, the base Pace variant of the 2023 MG Comet EV costs Rs 7.98 lakh, while the Play and Plush variants command a price tag of Rs. 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. All variants are powered by the same 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which can be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours via the standard 3.3kW charger, has a claimed range of 230km on a single full charge.

