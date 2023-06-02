CarWale
    MG Comet EV base variant arrives at local dealerships

    MG Comet EV base variant arrives at local dealerships

    - Comet EV prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

    - Available in three variants

    MG Motor India launched the Comet small EV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five colours and three variants and a sole powertrain option.

    MG Comet EV Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the entry-level Pace variant of the Comet EV has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India. A closer look at the model reveals that it features an illuminated MG logo at the front, halogen headlamps and tail lights, LED light bars at the front and rear, 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, chrome door handles, a seven-inch fully digital instrument console, steering mounted controls, and front power windows.

    MG Comet EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Compared to the higher variants called Play and Plush, the base-spec new MG Comet EV misses out on an intelligent key, a reverse parking camera, OTA updates, LED headlamps and tail lights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technology, and i-Smart connected car technology.

    MG Comet EV Dashboard

    That said, the base Pace variant of the 2023 MG Comet EV costs Rs 7.98 lakh, while the Play and Plush variants command a price tag of Rs. 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. All variants are powered by the same 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor producing 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which can be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours via the standard 3.3kW charger, has a claimed range of 230km on a single full charge.

     Previous 
    Hyundai registers 48,601 unit sales in May 2023
     Next 
    Tata Altroz CNG driven: Top 3 things that make a difference

