Skoda Superb delisted from website; officially discontinued?

- The Superb did not meet the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

- Octavia was recently delisted too

Skoda Superb delisted

Skoda Auto India has removed the Superb sedan from its official website, hinting that it has officially discontinued the model for the Indian market. The carmaker had also recently pulled the plug on the Octavia sedan as both models did not comply with the latest emission norms in India.

Skoda Superb engine and specifications

The Superb was powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor sent power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Superb variants and colours

The Skoda Superb was offered in two variants, namely Sportline and L&K. Customers were given the option to choose from five colours such as Graphite Grey, Moon White, Brilliant Silver, Magic Black, and Lava Blue.

Skoda Superb features

The outgoing Skoda Super boasted features like all LED lighting, dual-tone alloy wheels, two interior upholstery themes, a 360-degree camera, eight airbags, a virtual cockpit, drive modes, three-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable front seats, and a park assist function.