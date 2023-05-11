CarWale
    2024 Skoda Superb Combi spied; design revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    2024 Skoda Superb Combi spied; design revealed

    - To make its international debut in the autumn of 2023

    - Gets a familiar Skoda face and design elements

    Earlier this month, Skoda gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Kodiaq and Superb in hatchback and Combi estate forms. The brand stated the models will make their global debut in the autumn this year. And ahead of the premiere, the Skoda Superb’s Combi estate version was spotted revealing the front design.

    Skoda Superb Right Front Three Quarter

    The Superb Combi spied is finished in silver paint and gets a familiar Skoda-like silhouette. The front gets a long bonnet with a blacked-out grille surrounded by chrome accents. The headlights, too, get a new treatment and are sleeker. Then, the bumper gets a horizontal light strip flanking the lower grille. On a closer look, the radar sensor for the ADAS tech is visible alongside the front parking sensors.

    Other noticeable highlights include door-mounted ORVMs with turn indicators and strong shoulder lines with creases on the door panels extending up to the rear fenders. Moreover, the estate sports blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Skoda Superb Left Side View

    The carmaker will offer petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains globally. However, in India, it will likely get petrol and hybrid engine options only.

    Image source

