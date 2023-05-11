MG Astor prices hiked by up to Rs. 41,800

- No change in the prices of EX variants

- No change in the prices of MG ZS EV

MG Motor India has yet again hiked the prices of the Astor SUV. The mid-size SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with two petrol engines across five variants. Here, we tell you the quantum of price hikes and the new ex-showroom prices of all variants.

MG Astor 1.5 petrol new prices

Variants Price hike New prices (ex-showroom) Style MT Rs. 23,800 Rs. 10.82 lakh Super MT Rs. 26,000 Rs. 12.52 lakh Super CVT Rs. 25,800 Rs. 13.94 lakh Smart MT Rs. 32,800 Rs. 14.21 lakh Sharp MT Rs. 26,800 Rs. 15.15 lakh Sharp MT Sangria Rs. 26,800 Rs. 15.25 lakh Sharp CVT Rs. 25,800 Rs. 16.14 lakh Smart CVT Rs. 41,800 Rs. 15.50 lakh Sharp CVT Sangria Rs. 25,800 Rs. 16.24 lakh Savvy CVT Rs. 20,000 Rs. 17 lakh Savvy CVT Red Rs. 66,000 Rs. 16.24 lakh

It is to be noted that the prices of the EX variants remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre petrol engine on the Astor produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

MG Astor 1.3 Turbo Petrol new prices

Variants Price hike New prices (ex-showroom) Smart Turbo AT Rs. 32,000 Rs. 17.11 lakh Sharp Turbo AT Rs. 36,000 Rs. 18.06 lakh Savvy Turbo AT Red Rs. 26,000 Rs. 18.69 lakh

The Astor Turbo is offered only with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and puts out 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. While MG is yet to officially announce the BS6 2 update for its vehicles, we recently reported details of the brand developing the same.