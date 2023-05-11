MG Astor prices hiked by up to Rs. 41,800

- No change in the prices of EX variants
- No change in the prices of MG ZS EV
MG Motor India has yet again hiked the prices of the Astor SUV. The mid-size SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with two petrol engines across five variants. Here, we tell you the quantum of price hikes and the new ex-showroom prices of all variants.
MG Astor 1.5 petrol new prices
|Variants
|Price hike
|New prices (ex-showroom)
|Style MT
|Rs. 23,800
|Rs. 10.82 lakh
|Super MT
|Rs. 26,000
|Rs. 12.52 lakh
|Super CVT
|Rs. 25,800
|Rs. 13.94 lakh
|Smart MT
|Rs. 32,800
|Rs. 14.21 lakh
|Sharp MT
|Rs. 26,800
|Rs. 15.15 lakh
|Sharp MT Sangria
|Rs. 26,800
|Rs. 15.25 lakh
|Sharp CVT
|Rs. 25,800
|Rs. 16.14 lakh
|Smart CVT
|Rs. 41,800
|Rs. 15.50 lakh
|Sharp CVT Sangria
|Rs. 25,800
|Rs. 16.24 lakh
|Savvy CVT
|Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 17 lakh
|Savvy CVT Red
|Rs. 66,000
|Rs. 16.24 lakh
It is to be noted that the prices of the EX variants remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre petrol engine on the Astor produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.
MG Astor 1.3 Turbo Petrol new prices
|Variants
|Price hike
|New prices (ex-showroom)
|Smart Turbo AT
|Rs. 32,000
|Rs. 17.11 lakh
|Sharp Turbo AT
|Rs. 36,000
|Rs. 18.06 lakh
|Savvy Turbo AT Red
|Rs. 26,000
|Rs. 18.69 lakh
The Astor Turbo is offered only with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and puts out 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. While MG is yet to officially announce the BS6 2 update for its vehicles, we recently reported details of the brand developing the same.