    MG Astor prices hiked by up to Rs. 41,800

    Jay Shah

    MG Astor prices hiked by up to Rs. 41,800

    - No change in the prices of EX variants

    - No change in the prices of MG ZS EV

    MG Motor India has yet again hiked the prices of the Astor SUV. The mid-size SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with two petrol engines across five variants. Here, we tell you the quantum of price hikes and the new ex-showroom prices of all variants. 

    MG Astor 1.5 petrol new prices

    VariantsPrice hikeNew prices (ex-showroom)
    Style MTRs. 23,800Rs. 10.82 lakh
    Super MTRs. 26,000Rs. 12.52 lakh
    Super CVTRs. 25,800Rs. 13.94 lakh
    Smart MTRs. 32,800Rs. 14.21 lakh
    Sharp MTRs. 26,800Rs. 15.15 lakh
    Sharp MT Sangria Rs. 26,800Rs. 15.25 lakh
    Sharp CVTRs. 25,800Rs. 16.14 lakh
    Smart CVTRs. 41,800Rs. 15.50 lakh
    Sharp CVT Sangria Rs. 25,800Rs. 16.24 lakh
    Savvy CVTRs. 20,000Rs. 17 lakh
    Savvy CVT RedRs. 66,000Rs. 16.24 lakh

    It is to be noted that the prices of the EX variants remain unchanged. The 1.5-litre petrol engine on the Astor produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    MG Astor 1.3 Turbo Petrol new prices

    MG Astor Right Rear Three Quarter
    VariantsPrice hikeNew prices (ex-showroom)
    Smart Turbo ATRs. 32,000Rs. 17.11 lakh
    Sharp Turbo ATRs. 36,000Rs. 18.06 lakh
    Savvy Turbo AT Red Rs. 26,000Rs. 18.69 lakh

    The Astor Turbo is offered only with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission and puts out 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. While MG is yet to officially announce the BS6 2 update for its vehicles, we recently reported details of the brand developing the same.

    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
