2024 MG Astor on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Prices in India start from Rs. 9.98 lakh

Now gets features such as ventilated seats and wireless charging

A couple of days ago, MG Motor India launched the 2024 iteration of its entry-level SUV, the Astor, in India. Available in five variants, namely Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, the prices of this Hyundai Creta-rival start from Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the 2024 MG Astor in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 11.71 lakh Rs. 21.21 lakh Delhi Rs. 11.33 lakh Rs. 20.85 lakh Chennai Rs. 11.90 lakh Rs. 22.25 lakh Kolkata Rs. 11.59 lakh Rs. 20.81 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 22.07 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 11.98 lakh Rs. 22.06 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 19.73 lakh Pune Rs. 11.71 lakh Rs. 21.21 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 10.98 lakh Rs. 19.71 lakh Kochi Rs. 11.87 lakh Rs. 22.04 lakh

The 2024 MG Astor comes equipped with several new features, including ventilated front seats, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, and an updated iSmart user interface.

Under the hood, MG Motor has not made any changes to the powertrains of the Astor. It continues to be powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre NA petrol mill. The former is tuned to produce 138bhp and 144Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed torque converter unit, while the latter belts out 108bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be coupled either with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.