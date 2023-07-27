CarWale
    India-Bound Skoda Superb spy images reveal new-generation updates

    Ninad Ambre

    India-Bound Skoda Superb spy images reveal new-generation updates

    - The fourth generation of the Superb spotted testing

    - Expected to be launched in India next year

    New-generation Skoda Superb spied on test

    Skoda has been testing the upcoming Superb in camouflage in various regions. We have even seen it at the carmaker’s facility here, in India, but this time, a test mule was seen taking laps of the Nurburgring race track. The sedan under development will only be unveiled globally in November. Here's what the new spy images suggest.

    Skoda Superb Left Front Three Quarter

    Evolutionary styling changes on the upcoming Skoda Superb

    The full body wrap makes it difficult to uncover the evolutionary changes expected on the sedan. However, it's clear that the car sports a new restyled bumper with vertical slats on the extreme edges. The grille will also be restyled along with the LED lighting. On the side, the character line seems to be repositioned, and the car will ride on a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, the bumper has been altered. We can further expect a dual exhaust system in place. Besides, the car will sport a new design for the taillamp in line with the headlamp set-up. We've also seen the Combi model's spy images, which suggest that the dimensions of these cars will change.

    Skoda Superb Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 2024 Skoda Superb cabin and features

    There are no clear images of the cabin, which will also be revamped for this fourth-generation model. We expect the carmaker to reposition the gear selector to the steering column. Then, the infotainment system will get bigger and some manual controls will be retained for convenience.

    New engine options for the new-gen Skoda Superb

    Globally, the Superb is expected to get both petrol and diesel powertrains. Then, there will also be hybrid options with a little all-electric range. We hope that the hybrid will make it to India after its official launch.

    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 34.17 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Superb Gallery

