CarWale
    AD

    Should you buy a Maruti Fronx Delta Plus AGS or the Hyundai Exter SX (O) AMT?

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    12,444 Views
    Should you buy a Maruti Fronx Delta Plus AGS or the Hyundai Exter SX (O) AMT?

    Why are we comparing the Exter and the Fronx?

    Let us be more specific. Why are we comparing a top-spec Hyundai Exter with the most expensive trim of the Maruti Fronx 1.2? They are similar in terms of underpinnings and both are going for the SUV game with two different approaches in terms of body style. They may be from different segments but only Rs 4000 separates them. How do they stack up, let’s find out.   

    Dashboard

    Features and safety of both cars

    We start this story with the biggest battleground- Features. Both cars offer climate control touchscreen infotainment systems Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power mirrors and windows. However, in this top guise, the Exter is better loaded in terms of feel-good features. It has six speakers, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster with colour MID, electric sunroof, rear wiper, button start and reverse camera and two 12V power sockets. The Fronx’s only major advantage is that it gets LED headlamps and DRLs as compared to the Exter’s Xenon projector units.   

    Dashboard

    On the safety front, the Exter gets six airbags as standard across the range while the Fronx in this lower-spec variant has dual front airbags. However, future safety regulations are expected to make six airbags standard for all new cars sold in India. 

    Connected car technology Bluelink for Hyundai and Suzuki Connect are offered on the higher spec variants of these vehicles. But if we factor that into the comparison then we are looking at the Zeta 1.0-litre turbo MT and the SX (O) Connect variant priced at Rs. 10.56 lakh and Rs 10.10 lakh respectively. The Zeta AT is priced at Rs.12.06 lakh. 

    Dimensions (MM)FronxExter
    Length39953815
    Width17651710
    Height15501631
    Wheelbase25202450
    Ground Clearance190185
    Boot space (litres)308391
    Wheel size195/60 R16175/65 R15

    Exter Vs Fronx dimensions compared

    In terms of dimensions, the Fronx is an outright winner as it is wider and longer with a marginally higher ground clearance than the Exter. The Hyundai does manage to hold its own in the department of boot space and height as it has 391 litres compared to the Fronx’s 308 litres. This we believe is due to the higher roofline of the Exter. While this may be a minor point, it should be noted that the Fronx in this guise rides on 195/60 R16 wheels while the Exter uses 175/65 R15 wheels. In the larger scheme of things, this adds more presence to the overall appearance of the car. 

    SpecsFronxExter
    Displacement1.2-litre1.2-litre
    Power89bhp82bhp
    Torque113Nm113Nm
    GearboxFive-speed AMTFive-speed AMT
    Tank capacity37-litres37-litres
    Claimed Mileage22.82kmpl19.2kmpl
    Total Range847710

    Exter Vs Fronx engine and gearbox 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Fronx in this guise is powered by Suzuki’s 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine producing 89bhp/113Nm and is mated to a five-speed AMT powering the front wheels. The Exter too is powered by a 1.2-litre engine producing 82bhp/113Nm and also mated to a five-speed automated manual powering the front wheels. On paper, these two are evenly matched right down to the fact that they have 37-litre fuel tanks. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti claims a mileage of 22.82kmpl while Hyundai claims 19.2kmpl giving them a claimed range of 847km and 710km giving the upper hand to the Fronx. We of course will test both these cars once they enter the CarWale garage and should be able to give you a full picture of their real-world mileage. Lastly, in this fully loaded guise, Hyundai offers paddle shifters for the Exter which if nothing else should add to the “fun to drive” factor when looking at both vehicles. 

    What should be your deciding factors?

    Front View

    The Exter clearly wins on the feature front both in terms of useable and feel-good features but the Fronx is a larger car with more presence and with a marginally more powerful 1.2-litre engine, better mileage and a bigger range. Here is also where the body style comes into play boiling down to if you want the boxy SUV look or the curved lines of a crossover design.   

    Front View
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-Bound Skoda Superb spy images reveal new-generation updates

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.13 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.27 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.71 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.03 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Should you buy a Maruti Fronx Delta Plus AGS or the Hyundai Exter SX (O) AMT?