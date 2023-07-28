Five-door Mahindra Thar spied testing ahead of August debut

- Will be launched in early 2024

- Expected to be offered with same powertrains as three-door Thar

The long-awaited five-door Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing ahead of an expected debut in mid-August of this year. This version of the Thar will arrive exactly three years after the short-wheelbase three-door Thar was revealed to the world on 15 August 2020.

The spy images confirm what we have been saying for the most since Mahindra announced the five-door Thar in 2021. It will get the same design in terms of styling elements but a new design for the wheels and of course the added length. Historically the longer Mahindra models have had a length of 4.3 meters to 4.4 meters and we expect this five-door LWB Thar to toe this line. Our hope is also that if Mahindra were to toe this line then it would be a nice historical revival to call this car the Armada.

Five-door Thar engine and specifications

We expect Mahindra to continue with its 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel for the five-door Thar. This diesel produces 130bhp/300Nm while the petrol produces 150bhp/320Nm and can be had with either a six-speed MT/AT. 4WD is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel. It is unlikely that Mahindra will offer the RWD-only package for the long-wheelbase Thar.

Price of five-door Thar and rivals

We expect Mahindra to price the car in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. Higher versions of the three-door Thar will also intersect the five-door Thar in its mid-range variants.