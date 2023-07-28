CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift deliveries begin in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Seltos facelift is offered in seven variants 

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh 

    Kia launched the Seltos facelift in India on 21 July, 2023. The updated SUV is offered in three main trim levels – Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line with a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Further, it can be had in seven variants, including, HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X Line. Now, customers have started getting the delivery of the SUV across the country.

    Bookings of the Seltos facelift

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    The bookings of the new Seltos commenced on 14 July and in a single day, over 13,000 orders were registered. Out of which, 1,973 existing Seltos customers booked the facelifted model via the K-Code program. 

    Powertrain and specifications of Kia Seltos facelift

    Kia Seltos Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Seltos facelift can be had with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While the NA petrol motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, the more powerful turbo-petrol engine develops 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Then, the diesel mill generates 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, CVT, iMT, torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Kia Seltos facelift colour options

    Kia Seltos Right Side View

    Moreover, customers get an option of 10 colours including Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Glacier White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, and Glacier White with Aurora Black Pearl. 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
