Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at Rs. 10.89 lakh

Available in three trim levels across three engine options

Bookings have been open since 14 July 21

Seltos facelift launched in India

The updated 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched (All-India ex-showroom). This is the first major update for this first-generation Kia Seltos since it was launched in India in 2019. It will be offered in three trim levels- Tech line, GT line and X-line across three engine options and 10 colour schemes.

Seltos facelift design highlights

In terms of exterior design, the Seltos facelift gets a new face in the form of slightly revised headlamps and grille. In profile, the design for the alloy wheels has been updated while at the rear, the Seltos now gets a one-piece tail lamp that wraps around the edge.

Inside, the biggest change is a new dashboard with a one-piece dual screen housing the new 10.1-infotainment system and HD quality digital instrument cluster. Other than this the space inside as well as the layout of the elements remains unchanged. Depending on which trim you choose, you can have your cabin in the beige, brown black or grey colour scheme.

Seltos facelift feature list

The fully-loaded Kia Seltos gets features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster and ADAS as a part of the updated feature list. The standard feature list on the top-spec car includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, cooled glovebox, HUD, air purifier, power mirrors and reverse camera. All versions of the car get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

Kia Seltos engine and specifications

The Kia Seltos facelift for 2023 will be offered with three engine options. The base engine is a 1.5-litre petrol producing 113bhp/144Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The second and more powerful petrol engine is a 1.5 GDi turbo petrol producing 158bhp/253Nm and is offered with a six-speed clutchless manual or a seven-speed DCT. Finally, the diesel engine is also a 1.5-litre diesel producing 114bhp/250Nm and can be had with either a six-speed clutchless manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Seltos facelift competition

The Kia Seltos facelift is a direct rival for the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.

Kia Seltos facelift first drive review

We have driven the Kia Seltos facelift earlier this week and our review for the same will go live on 23 July.

Prices for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift