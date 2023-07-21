CarWale
    AD

    Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at Rs. 10.89 lakh

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    309 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at Rs. 10.89 lakh
    • Available in three trim levels across three engine options
    • Bookings have been open since 14 July 21

    Seltos facelift launched in India 

    The updated 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been launched (All-India ex-showroom). This is the first major update for this first-generation Kia Seltos since it was launched in India in 2019. It will be offered in three trim levels- Tech line, GT line and X-line across three engine options and 10 colour schemes.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Seltos facelift design highlights 

    In terms of exterior design, the Seltos facelift gets a new face in the form of slightly revised headlamps and grille. In profile, the design for the alloy wheels has been updated while at the rear, the Seltos now gets a one-piece tail lamp that wraps around the edge. 

    Inside, the biggest change is a new dashboard with a one-piece dual screen housing the new 10.1-infotainment system and HD quality digital instrument cluster. Other than this the space inside as well as the layout of the elements remains unchanged. Depending on which trim you choose, you can have your cabin in the beige, brown black or grey colour scheme. 

    Dashboard

    Seltos facelift feature list 

    The fully-loaded Kia Seltos gets features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster and ADAS as a part of the updated feature list. The standard feature list on the top-spec car includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, cooled glovebox, HUD, air purifier, power mirrors and reverse camera. All versions of the car get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

    Rear Badge

    Kia Seltos engine and specifications 

    The Kia Seltos facelift for 2023 will be offered with three engine options. The base engine is a 1.5-litre petrol producing 113bhp/144Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The second and more powerful petrol engine is a 1.5 GDi turbo petrol producing 158bhp/253Nm and is offered with a six-speed clutchless manual or a seven-speed DCT. Finally, the diesel engine is also a 1.5-litre diesel producing 114bhp/250Nm and can be had with either a six-speed clutchless manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic. 

    Wheel

    Kia Seltos facelift competition 

    The Kia Seltos facelift is a direct rival for the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate and MG Astor

    Kia Seltos facelift first drive review 

    We have driven the Kia Seltos facelift earlier this week and our review for the same will go live on 23 July.

    Prices for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift 

    Kia Seltos petrolPrice 
    Kia Seltos HTE MTRs.10.89 lakh
    Kia Seltos HTK MT Rs. 12.09 lakh
    Kia Seltos HTK+ MTRs. 13.49 lakh
    Kia Seltos HTX MTRs.15.19 lakh
    Kia Seltos HTX CVTRs 16.59 lakh 
    Kia Seltos Turbo petrolPrice
    Kia Seltos HTK+ iMTRs. 14.99 lakh 
    Kia Seltos HTX+ iMTRs. 18.29 lakh
    Kia Seltos HTX+  DCTRs 19.19 lakh 
    Kia Seltos GTX+Rs. 19.79 lakh
    Kia Seltos X-Line DCT Rs 19.99 lakh 
    DieselPrice
    Kia Seltos iMTRs 11.99 lakh 
    Kia Seltos HTK iMTRs 13.59 lakh 
    Kia Seltos HTK+ iMTRs 14.99 lakh 
    Kia Seltos HTX iMTRs. 16.69 lakh
    Kia Seltos HTX ATRs 18.19 lakh 
    Kia Seltos GTX+Rs. 19.79 lakh 
    Kia Seltos X-line ATRs 19.99 lakh 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi Q8 e-tron review to go live tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Velar

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 12.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos facelift launched in India at Rs. 10.89 lakh