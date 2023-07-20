Audi Q8 e-tron review to go live on 22 July

- Q8 e-tron will be available in standard and Sportback body styles

- Prices to be revealed on 18 August

Audi Q8 e-tron unveiling and launch timeline

Audi India unveiled the Q8 e-tron in the standard and Sportback body styles earlier this week. The German automobile brand will launch the model in India on 18 August. We have driven the new Q8 e-tron, and our review will go live at 11 am on 22 July.

Q8 e-tron battery pack and specifications

The Q8 e-tron range will be powered by a 114kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that generate a combined output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model, which can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds, has a claimed range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle).

New Audi Q8 e-tron exterior design

On the outside, the 2023 Q8 e-tron range will feature the signature singleframe grille, matrix LED headlamps, puddle lamps at the front and rear, 20-inch alloy wheels, and adaptive windshield wipers.

2023 Q8 e-tron interior and features

The interiors of the Q8 e-tron range will get a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, cruise control, Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 705W B&O-sourced 16-speaker music system eight airbags, gesture-controlled bootlid function, and ambient lighting. Also up for offer will be heating, ventilating, and massage functions for the front seats.