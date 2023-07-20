CarWale
    Audi Q8 e-tron review to go live on 22 July

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    44 Views
    Audi Q8 e-tron review to go live on 22 July

    - Q8 e-tron will be available in standard and Sportback body styles

    - Prices to be revealed on 18 August

    Audi Q8 e-tron unveiling and launch timeline

    Audi India unveiled the Q8 e-tron in the standard and Sportback body styles earlier this week. The German automobile brand will launch the model in India on 18 August. We have driven the new Q8 e-tron, and our review will go live at 11 am on 22 July.

    Q8 e-tron battery pack and specifications

    The Q8 e-tron range will be powered by a 114kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that generate a combined output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model, which can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds, has a claimed range of up to 600km (WLTP cycle).

    New Audi Q8 e-tron exterior design

    Audi Q8 e-tron Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2023 Q8 e-tron range will feature the signature singleframe grille, matrix LED headlamps, puddle lamps at the front and rear, 20-inch alloy wheels, and adaptive windshield wipers.

    2023 Q8 e-tron interior and features

    The interiors of the Q8 e-tron range will get a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, cruise control, Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 705W B&O-sourced 16-speaker music system eight airbags, gesture-controlled bootlid function, and ambient lighting. Also up for offer will be heating, ventilating, and massage functions for the front seats.

    Audi Q8 e-tron Image
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Audi Q8 e-tron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi Q8 e-tron Right Front Three Quarter
    • Audi Q8 e-tron Rear View
    • Audi Q8 e-tron Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Audi Q8 e-tron Left Front Three Quarter
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    youtube-icon
    Audi Q7 40TFSI 360 Launched Video
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5228 Views
    14 Likes
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    3020 Views
    17 Likes

    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    Rs. 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 45.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A6
    Audi A6
    Rs. 50.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

