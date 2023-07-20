MG India records 21 per cent growth in H1 2023

- Sold over 29,000 units during the said period

- Recorded highest-ever sales in March 2023 by retailing 6,051 units

MG Motors India announced that it has sold over 29,000 units of passenger vehicles in the first half of 2023 in India. The automaker registered a Y-o-Y growth of 21 per cent, when compared to 24,000 units sold during the same period last year. In a press release, the brand stated that the 2023 MG Hector and the ZS EV contributed significantly to achieving this number.

MG sales in March and June 2023

The brand retailed a total of 6,051 units in the month of March 2023, marking the all-time highest sales for the brand in the first half of 2023. On the other hand, the company sold 5,125 units of passenger cars in the Indian market in June 2023, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 14 per cent.

2023 MG ZS EV launched in India

In other news, MG recently launched the updated ZS EV in the country at a price tag of Rs. 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric vehicle now comes with a level 2 ADAS safety suite that includes features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, speed assist system, and lane functions. Powering the ZS EV is a 50.3kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of 461km on a fully charged battery.