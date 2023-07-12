MG ZS EV gets Level 2 ADAS; priced in India at Rs. 27.89 lakh

- ZS EV gets a new ADAS variant

- It offers an improved driving range of 461km

MG Motor India has launched the updated ZS EV in India at a price of Rs. 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The main highlight of this update is the inclusion of the Level 2 ADAS with the all-electric model. It was first introduced in the Indian market in 2020 and later received a facelift in March 2022.

MG ZS EV new safety features

The new ADAS-equipped variant will be based on the top-spec Exclusive trim and will be called Exclusive Pro. In terms of additional features, the Level 2 ADAS suite offers more than 17 features including traffic jam assist, forward collision warning, speed assist system, lane departure warning, lane keep functions, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection. Also on offer are other safety features such as a 360-degree surround camera, rear parking sensors, hill descent control, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, TPMS, and six airbags.

Battery capacity and specifications of the ZS EV

Mechanically, the ZS EV comes equipped with a 50.3kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. This motor is tuned to produce 174bhp and 280Nm of torque with a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 8.5 seconds. As for its driving range, the brand claims an extended range of 461km on a full charge. we have driven the ZS EV and our review is live on our website.

Exterior highlights and colour options of the updated ZS EV

On the outside, the ZS EV comes equipped with full LED headlamps and tail lamps setup, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a panoramic sunroof. Customers can choose from four different colour options, namely, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Starry Black, and Candy White.