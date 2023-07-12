CarWale
    Maruti Fronx CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.41 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Fronx CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.41 lakh

    - Fronx CNG is available in two variants

    - Claimed mileage of 28.51km/kg

    Maruti Fronx CNG launch price and variant details

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the CNG variant of the Fronx in India, with prices starting at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is available in two variants, namely Sigma and Delta. With the new launch, Maruti now has a total of 15 CNG models on sale.

    2023 Fronx CNG engine and specifications

    Powering the CNG Fronx is a 1.2-litre, K-Series, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine with an output of 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. Paired only with a five-speed manual transmission, the model is claimed to deliver a best-in-segment mileage of 28.51km/kg. We have driven the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant of the model, and our review is now live on the website.

    New CNG Fronx features and rivals

    The Fronx CNG variants boast of features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, faux skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna. Notably, the Fronx S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 23,248.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the CNG-powered Fronx (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Fronx CNG Sigma MT: Rs. 8.41 lakh
    Fronx CNG Delta MT: Rs. 9.27 lakh

