CarWale
    AD

    Volvo Car India registers 33 per cent growth in H1 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    287 Views
    Volvo Car India registers 33 per cent growth in H1 2023

    - XC60 contributed 35 per cent to the overall sales

    - 289 units of XC40 Recharge were delivered during this period 

    Volvo Car India has registered a growth of 33 per cent in the first half of CY2023. The manufacturer retailed a total of 1,089 cars during this period, as compared to 818 units delivered in the corresponding period last year. The sales during the said period were led by the Volvo XC60 which registered a growth of 35 per cent, followed by the locally-assembled XC40 Recharge which saw 289 units being delivered thereby contributing to 27 per cent of the total sales. 

    Official statement 

    Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The first half has been highly successful, with the XC40 Recharge representing 27 per cent of the sales volume. The impressive 33% growth reaffirms the positive feedback from customers regarding our luxurious mobility options and their strong trust in the Volvo brand. The performance in the first half serves as a promising indicator, instilling confidence that the upcoming months will yield even better outcomes. With the upcoming launch of our Born Electric model C40 Recharge in August, we aim to surpass our best ever year.” 

    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    Last month, Volvo unveiled the C40 Recharge in India. This is the second electric vehicle from the OEM after the XC40 Recharge and will come to India via the CKD route. The SUV will be offered in a single top-spec variant and the prices of the same will be launched in August this year. The deliveries are slated to begin in September 2023.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Exter CNG arrives at dealerships
     Next 
    Maruti Fronx CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 8.41 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39396 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    BMW X5 Facelift

    Rs. 98.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    14th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39396 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo Car India registers 33 per cent growth in H1 2023