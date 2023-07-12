Volvo Car India registers 33 per cent growth in H1 2023

- XC60 contributed 35 per cent to the overall sales

- 289 units of XC40 Recharge were delivered during this period

Volvo Car India has registered a growth of 33 per cent in the first half of CY2023. The manufacturer retailed a total of 1,089 cars during this period, as compared to 818 units delivered in the corresponding period last year. The sales during the said period were led by the Volvo XC60 which registered a growth of 35 per cent, followed by the locally-assembled XC40 Recharge which saw 289 units being delivered thereby contributing to 27 per cent of the total sales.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The first half has been highly successful, with the XC40 Recharge representing 27 per cent of the sales volume. The impressive 33% growth reaffirms the positive feedback from customers regarding our luxurious mobility options and their strong trust in the Volvo brand. The performance in the first half serves as a promising indicator, instilling confidence that the upcoming months will yield even better outcomes. With the upcoming launch of our Born Electric model C40 Recharge in August, we aim to surpass our best ever year.”

Last month, Volvo unveiled the C40 Recharge in India. This is the second electric vehicle from the OEM after the XC40 Recharge and will come to India via the CKD route. The SUV will be offered in a single top-spec variant and the prices of the same will be launched in August this year. The deliveries are slated to begin in September 2023.