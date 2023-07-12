Hyundai Exter CNG arrives at dealerships

- Exter CNG is available in S and SX variants

- Has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.1km/kg

Hyundai’s smallest SUV, the Exter, was launched in India on 10 July. The micro-SUV is available in petrol and CNG variants and the latter has now started to arrive at dealer stockyards. The Exter SUV can be had in S and SX variants and is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter CNG specifications

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The Exter puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque in its CNG guise. Furthermore, Hyundai India claims an ARAI mileage of 27.1km/kg.

Hyundai Exter colour options

The Exter is offered in six monotone and three dual-tone shades. These include Atlas White, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Cosmic Blue, and Fiery Red in monotone shades. Meanwhile, white, khaki, and blue can also be bought with a contrasting black roof.

Hyundai Exter rivals

The Exter has already amassed over 10,000 bookings and the micro SUV is a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.