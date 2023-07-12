CarWale
    Hyundai Exter CNG arrives at dealerships

    Jay Shah

    - Exter CNG is available in S and SX variants

    - Has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 27.1km/kg

    Hyundai’s smallest SUV, the Exter, was launched in India on 10 July. The micro-SUV is available in petrol and CNG variants and the latter has now started to arrive at dealer stockyards. The Exter SUV can be had in S and SX variants and is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Hyundai Exter CNG specifications

    Hyundai Exter Open Boot/Trunk

    The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The Exter puts out 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque in its CNG guise. Furthermore, Hyundai India claims an ARAI mileage of 27.1km/kg. 

    Hyundai Exter colour options

    Hyundai Exter Dashboard

    The Exter is offered in six monotone and three dual-tone shades. These include Atlas White, Titan Gray, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Cosmic Blue, and Fiery Red in monotone shades. Meanwhile, white, khaki, and blue can also be bought with a contrasting black roof. 

    Hyundai Exter rivals

    The Exter has already amassed over 10,000 bookings and the micro SUV is a direct rival to the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.10 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.28 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.27 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.71 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.03 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.70 Lakh

