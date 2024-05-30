Lamborghini Huracan successor spied again; to be revealed later this year

Likely to be called the Temerario

Will get a hybrid V8 powertrain

Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place later this year, the Lamborghini Huracan successor continues testing on public soil. New spy shots reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule.

Rumoured to be called the Lamborghini Temerario at launch, it will be the third hybrid by the folks at Sant'Agata Bolognese after the Revuelto and the Urus SE. The carmaker recently revealed the technical specifications of the sports car, which ditches the NA V10 motor in lieu of a twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor in tow.

Coming to the spy shots, the Huracan successor seems to be a production-spec unit and boasts sleeker headlamps with dual projector units, hexagon-shaped LED DRLs on the lower side of the bumper, and an additional set of lights on either side of the radiator.

The side profile of the Temerario is likely to get a fresh set of alloy wheels. Towards the rear, visible elements include a high-mounted stop lamp, single tip exhaust on the centre of the posterior, new rear bumper with a large diffuser, slim LED taillights, and vents for the engine cover. Details regarding the interior of the car remain unknown at the moment.