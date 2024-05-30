CarWale
    AD

    Lamborghini Huracan successor spied again; to be revealed later this year

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,636 Views
    Lamborghini Huracan successor spied again; to be revealed later this year
    • Likely to be called the Temerario
    • Will get a hybrid V8 powertrain

    Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place later this year, the Lamborghini Huracan successor continues testing on public soil. New spy shots reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Front Three Quarter

    Rumoured to be called the Lamborghini Temerario at launch, it will be the third hybrid by the folks at Sant'Agata Bolognese after the Revuelto and the Urus SE. The carmaker recently revealed the technical specifications of the sports car, which ditches the NA V10 motor in lieu of a twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor in tow.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Side View

    Coming to the spy shots, the Huracan successor seems to be a production-spec unit and boasts sleeker headlamps with dual projector units, hexagon-shaped LED DRLs on the lower side of the bumper, and an additional set of lights on either side of the radiator.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Left Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile of the Temerario is likely to get a fresh set of alloy wheels. Towards the rear, visible elements include a high-mounted stop lamp, single tip exhaust on the centre of the posterior, new rear bumper with a large diffuser, slim LED taillights, and vents for the engine cover. Details regarding the interior of the car remain unknown at the moment.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Image
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Porsche 911 Carrera range launched, starts at Rs. 1.99 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    124561 Views
    848 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.86 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 99.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Rs. 54.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LC 500h
    Lexus LC 500h
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    Rs. 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.80 Crore
    DelhiRs. 3.71 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    124561 Views
    848 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Huracan successor spied again; to be revealed later this year