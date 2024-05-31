Hyundai Creta EV spied; to get a 360-degree camera

Production of the Creta EV will begin later this year

Will be one of five new EVs coming by 2030

As another day dawns, we have yet another spy shot of the Hyundai Creta EV. Spied at a charging station in Pune, Maharashtra, the single image confirms a key feature that will be offered at launch.

While the new Creta EV was heavily draped in camouflage, it does reveal the blind-spot monitor on the mirror, hinting that this Maruti eVX-rival will come equipped with a 360-degree camera setup. Previous spy shots have also confirmed an ADAS suite, which is likely to be a Level 2 setup, similar to its ICE-powered sibling.

While details regarding the changes to the design remain scarce at the moment, we can see a new set of wheels with aero inserts. The fuel filler cap is likely to house the EV charging port as well. That said, we expect the car to get EV-specific inserts in the form of coloured highlights.

At the heart of the 2024 Creta electric could be a 50-60kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that is expected to return a range of up to 500km in a single full charge. Once launched, it will compete against the Maruti eVX, Honda Elevate EV, and Toyota’s derivative of the eVX.