    Hyundai Creta EV spied; to get a 360-degree camera

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta EV spied; to get a 360-degree camera
    • Production of the Creta EV will begin later this year
    • Will be one of five new EVs coming by 2030

    As another day dawns, we have yet another spy shot of the Hyundai Creta EV. Spied at a charging station in Pune, Maharashtra, the single image confirms a key feature that will be offered at launch.

    While the new Creta EV was heavily draped in camouflage, it does reveal the blind-spot monitor on the mirror, hinting that this Maruti eVX-rival will come equipped with a 360-degree camera setup. Previous spy shots have also confirmed an ADAS suite, which is likely to be a Level 2 setup, similar to its ICE-powered sibling.

    While details regarding the changes to the design remain scarce at the moment, we can see a new set of wheels with aero inserts. The fuel filler cap is likely to house the EV charging port as well. That said, we expect the car to get EV-specific inserts in the form of coloured highlights.

    At the heart of the 2024 Creta electric could be a 50-60kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that is expected to return a range of up to 500km in a single full charge. Once launched, it will compete against the Maruti eVX, Honda Elevate EV, and Toyota’s derivative of the eVX.

