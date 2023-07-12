Kia EV9 electric SUV set to launch in India in 2024

- Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 541km

- To feature 800v ultra-fast charging

Kia India has officially announced that its flagship SUV, the EV9, will make its India-debut next year. The manufacturer showcased the concept version of the flagship SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. However, it is worth noting that the EV9 will come to India via the CBU route and hence will be available in limited numbers.

Kia EV9 exterior

Built on the E-GMP electric platform, the front fascia of the electric SUV features inverted Z-shaped LED DRLs, an elongated bonnet with a blanked-off grille, and a boxy silhouette with masculine wheel arches. Meanwhile, it also gets flush door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, a large window area, and a panoramic sunroof.

Kia EV9 interior

Inside, the electric SUV gets a futuristic and spacious interior with several features to provide comfort and enhance the driving experience. To start with, it comes equipped with a pair of floating panoramic 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated with a five-inch climate control display screen. The flagship electric SUV can he had in a six and seven-seat option. The second row can be folded flat to 180 degrees to create lounge-style seating

Kia EV9 battery, powertrain, and charging

Globally, the EV9 is offered in three powertrain options. This includes a 76.1kWh battery pack paired with a rear-wheel drive electric motor, a 99.8kWh battery pack with rear-wheel drive, and a 99.8kWh battery pack with an all-wheel drive utilizing two electric motors. With a top speed of 185kmph, the EV9 can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 9.4 seconds and has a WLTP-claimed range of up to 541km. It is also expected to feature 800V ultra-fast charging that can add up to 239km of driving range in just 15 minutes.

Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India

In other news, Kia India has officially pulled the wraps off the new Seltos facelift in the country. The SUV is broadly offered in three variants, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line, and the bookings will commence on 14 July, 2023.