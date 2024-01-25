CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Exter waiting period extends up to 38 weeks

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    12,364 Views
    Hyundai Exter waiting period extends up to 38 weeks
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 6.13 lakh
    • Base variants command the highest waiting period

    Hyundai launched the Exter micro-SUV in the Indian market in July 2023. Available in six trims across petrol and CNG powertrain options, this five-seater SUV rivals the Tata Punch in its segment. Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of this model.

    Currently, the entry-level EX and EX(O) variants of the Exter command the highest waiting period of 36-38 weeks. Apart from this, all other petrol and CNG variants have a waiting period of up to 18 weeks and 14 weeks, respectively, from the day of booking.

    Hyundai Exter Dashboard

    On the equipment front, the Exter gets a voice-enabled electric sunroof, eight-inch infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient sound of nature, and cruise control. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that is capable of generating 81bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

    Hyundai Exter Left Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the automaker has recently hiked the prices of this Tata Punch-rival starting from 1 January, 2024. While the petrol variants get a uniform price hike of Rs. 12,910, the CNG variants are now dearer by Rs. 9,910. After this price revision, the Exter is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6,12,800 (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked by up to Rs. 33,500
     Next 
    Jeep Compass and Meridian prices in India hiked!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe facelift

    Rs. 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    31st Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Exter Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.37 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.03 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.21 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Exter waiting period extends up to 38 weeks