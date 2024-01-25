Hyundai Exter waiting period extends up to 38 weeks

Prices in India start from Rs. 6.13 lakh

Base variants command the highest waiting period

Hyundai launched the Exter micro-SUV in the Indian market in July 2023. Available in six trims across petrol and CNG powertrain options, this five-seater SUV rivals the Tata Punch in its segment. Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of this model.

Currently, the entry-level EX and EX(O) variants of the Exter command the highest waiting period of 36-38 weeks. Apart from this, all other petrol and CNG variants have a waiting period of up to 18 weeks and 14 weeks, respectively, from the day of booking.

On the equipment front, the Exter gets a voice-enabled electric sunroof, eight-inch infotainment system with wireless mobile connectivity, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient sound of nature, and cruise control. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that is capable of generating 81bhp and 113Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

In other news, the automaker has recently hiked the prices of this Tata Punch-rival starting from 1 January, 2024. While the petrol variants get a uniform price hike of Rs. 12,910, the CNG variants are now dearer by Rs. 9,910. After this price revision, the Exter is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6,12,800 (ex-showroom).