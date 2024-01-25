Mahindra Scorpio Classic prices hiked by up to Rs. 33,500

Available in four variants across seven- and nine-seater configurations

Solely offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the prices of select SUVs, including the Scorpio Classic, starting from 1 January, 2024. That said, this three-row SUV gets a price increment of up to Rs. 33,500 depending on the variant. Available in two variants, namely S and S11, the Scorpio Classic can be had in seven- and nine-seat layouts.

While the S variant gets a price hike of Rs. 33,500, the S11 variant, on the other hand, is now expensive by Rs. 29,199. Notably, the prices of the S11 CC variant remain unchanged.

At the heart of the Scorpio Classic is a BS6 Phase 2- and RDE norms-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels.

The following are the variant-wise updated prices of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic: