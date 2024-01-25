CarWale
    BMW working on an entirely new X3 SUV

    Sagar Bhanushali

    BMW working on an entirely new X3 SUV

    - Debut expected in the coming months 

    - Could be the last generation to feature ICE 

    The six-year-old BMW X3 is getting ready to be phased off and replaced by an entirely new generation. The brand has been testing the prototype in different environments for quite some time, and our latest encounter with it took place in the open somewhere in Germany. It’s the first time we get to see the new X3 with the production lights. 

    Other highlights include the sizeable air intake in the front bumper, two smaller ones to the sides, more upright grille, slightly more arched roofline, flush-mounted door handles, and a large spoiler at the rear. Inside the cabin, the next-gen X3 will stick to a traditional recipe, unlike the one previewed by the Neue Klasse concept recently. BMW has already provided a glimpse of the interior, which is dominated by a curved display mixing the 14.9-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital dials. 

    BMW X3 Left Side View

    The next-gen X3 will continue to feature internal combustion engines, and it has been reported that it will be the last of its kind to be fed by fossil fuels. The powertrain family will likely comprise four- and six-cylinder engines, with 2.0 and 3.0-litre displacements, respectively, joined by plug-in hybrids. An all-electric iX3 will join the line-up as the greenest of them all, and sitting at the very top, in terms of performance, will be the X3 M. It is unknown as to when BMW will host the grand unveiling of the all-new X3, but it could debut in a few months. The vehicle is expected to hit the market either as a 2024 or a 2025 model.

    BMW X3 Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    Rs. 68.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4619 Views
    18 Likes
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    6413 Views
    8 Likes

