BMW X3 20d M Sport — Now in Pictures

BMW India has recently rejigged its portfolio of cars including the X3 crossover. The 520d M Sport sedan was introduced by the carmaker as a sportier alternative to the elegant 530d. Now, the carmaker has launched a new variant of the X3 crossover in the form of the 20d M Sport. Let's delve into the details of the sportier-looking crossover.

Apart from a sportier body kit that distinguishes it from the regular version, the M Sport comes equipped with adaptive LED headlights and LED tail lamps. It rides on 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

Inside its cabin, there are features like a BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation, Park Assistant Plus, three-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. It even boasts a powered tailgate.

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 188bhp and 400Nm of torque, this mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The new M Sport variant of the BMW X3 20d is priced at Rs. 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned above the Luxury Line trim, which costs Rs. 67.30 lakh.