CarWale
    BMW X3 gets two new diesel variants; prices in India start at Rs. 67.50 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW X3 gets two new diesel variants; prices in India start at Rs. 67.50 lakh

    - X3 diesel now available in xLine and M Sport variants

    - Luxury Edition variant likely to have been discontinued

    BMW India has launched two new diesel variants of the X3, namely 20d xLine and 20d M Sport. These variants are priced from Rs. 67.50 lakh and Rs. 69.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively. 

    On the design front, the new BMW X3 diesel variants feature the signature kidney grille with vertical air inlets, adaptive LED headlamps, and LED tail lights. The M sport package further includes the M model inscription on the front quarter panels and tailpipes in a gloss chrome finish, a front apron with larger air inlets, multiple inserts such as the window graphics, roof rails, and BMW kidney frame and bars finished in high-gloss black. The M Sport trim includes the 19-inch Y-spoke M alloy wheels.

    Inside, the BMW X3 diesel comes equipped with a multifunction M-Sport steering wheel, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and gesture control, HUD, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and a 464W Harman Kardon-sourced 16 speaker music system.

    At the heart of the diesel-powered BMW X3 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates an output of 190bhp and 400Nm of torque. Sending power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, it is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 213kmph.

    A few other notable features of the BMW X3 diesel include adaptive suspension individual electronically controlled dampers, paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function, six airbags, electronically controlled automatic differential brakes/locks, dynamic traction control, hill start assist, and hill descent control. Also up for offer are three drive modes, namely Comfort, Eco Pro, and Sport. In terms of colours, the SUV is offered in Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Black Sapphire. Also up for offer are two interior themes: Canberra Beige, and Black and Cognac.

    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    ₹ 61.89 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 73.70 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 78.76 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 71.68 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 75.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 76.63 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 70.03 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 75.84 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 72.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 68.60 Lakh

