BMW X3 M40i bookings open; to be launched in India in May

- X3 M40i prices in India to be revealed soon

- Bookings open for Rs. 5 lakh

BMW India is all set to launch a performance-oriented version of the regular X3, called the M40i xDrive. The carmaker has begun accepting bookings for limited units of the X3 M40i for Rs. 5 lakh ahead of its launch scheduled for May 2023.

At the heart of the new X3 M40i xDrive will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine which also does duty on the M340i. This motor will generate an output of 335bhp and 500Nm in the SUV. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can achieve speeds of 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds, and goes all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

A few other notable features of the BMW X3 M40i include adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes, and xDrive all-wheel drive. Customers can also opt for the optional 20-inch M-light alloy wheels.

In terms of exterior design, the X3 M40i xDrive gets aggressively designed front and rear bumpers, larger air vents, the M-specific kidney grille and ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips. The model will be offered in two colours, including Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey.

The interiors of the 2023 BMW X3 M40i will come equipped with a Sensatec Black interior theme, carbon-fibre trims all around, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, horizontal AC vents, and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console.