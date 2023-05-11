BMW X3 M40i launched; prices in India start at Rs. 86.50 lakh

- New X3 M40i to be available in limited numbers

- Bookings open exclusively via BMW Online Shop

BMW has launched the X3 M40i in India, with prices starting at Rs. 86.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which arrives in the country via the CBU route, will be available in limited numbers. Bookings for the model commenced last month and can be made only via the BMW Online Shop.

The X3 M40i is available in two colours: Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire, while the interior gets a Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Black. At the heart of the model is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol motor that develops 360bhp and 500Nm of torque, and comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 250kmph.

On the outside, the 2023 BMW X3 M40i gets a high-gloss black double-slat kidney grille with the M logo, matrix LED headlamps, high-gloss black ORVMs, black chrome tailpipes, 20-inch M light alloy wheels, and M Sport brakes with red brake calipers.

Inside, the X3 M40i comes equipped with an M-specific leather steering wheel with multifunction, contrast stitching in M colours, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, M Seat belts, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting three-zone automatic climate control, paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and Automatic Differential Brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks as standard, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, BMW 7.0 OS, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, parking assist plus, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system.

A few other notable features of the new BMW X3 M40i include the M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, gesture control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Head-Up Display (HUD), automatic start-stop function, active air-stream kidney grille, Drive modes (Comfort, Eco Pro, Sport, and Sport+).