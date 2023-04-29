New car launches in India in May 2023

A new month brings along a fresh set of cars, and the Indian automobile market is no different. The list of upcoming cars in May includes an SUV, a luxury SUV, a performance sedan, and an eco-friendly premium hatchback. Let us learn more about these models.

Maruti’s long-awaited SUV, the five-door Jimny is all set to be launched in the Indian market in the second week of May. The model, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, will be the second all-new launch from the brand this year after the Fronx Coupe SUV.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine developing 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This motor will be paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer will be the brand AllGrip Pro 4x4 system. The model will be available in two variants across seven colours.

The Altroz iCNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Punch CNG earlier this year, and bookings for the former are currently underway for Rs. 21,000. The model will be offered in four variants and four colours, and a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres.

The CNG version of the Altroz will be propelled by a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the output is reduced to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a five-speed manual unit. The Altroz CNG will also get a host of segment-first features.

BMW X3 M40i

After bringing the performance-oriented version of the 3 Series in the form of the M340i, BMW is all set to get the same performance in the X3 range. To be called the X3 M40i, the bookings of this model are open for Rs. 5 lakh, with the launch set to take place next month.

At the heart of the new BMW X3 M40i will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates an output of 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling it to reach speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds.

New BMW M2

While BMW has not officially confirmed the launch timeline of the second-gen M2, the model has already arrived at local dealerships in India, hinting that the prices could be revealed soon. For the first time in India, the M2 will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Apart from a host of M-specific parts inside out, the new BMW M2 will also feature an active differential, adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, and M-Compound brakes. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine will produce 460bhp and 550Nm of torque.