New BMW M2 reaches dealerships in India

- 2023 M2 could be launched in India next month

- The model will also be offered with a six-speed manual transmission

Back in October 2022, BMW pulled the covers off the second generation M2, and now, the model has been spotted on Indian soil, hinting that the launch could be right around the corner.

As seen in the image, two units of the 2023 BMW M2 have been spotted at a dealership in Delhi. The single image gives us a look at the rear of the updated models, which were seen in grey and blue shades each.

Compared to the previous iteration, the new-gen BMW M2 gets a complete overhaul. In the design department, the model gets the signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, new LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a set of new alloy wheels, M-specific ORVMs, LED tail lights, vertically stacked reflectors on the rear bumper, and a rear diffuser with quad-tip exhausts.

Inside, the upcoming version of the BMW M2 will get features such as a new curved display with the iDrive OS8, M-specific bucket seats, and Alcantara seat upholstery and inserts. Also up for offer will be M-Compound brakes, adaptive M-Suspension with electronically controlled dampers, and an active differential.

The new M2 will source power from a 3.0-litre,six-cylinder petrol engine generating an output of 460bhp and 550Nm. Apart from an eight-speed automatic transmission, purists will also be able to pick a six-speed manual gearbox. Speeds of 0-100kmph come up in up to 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph.

