    BMW M2 to break cover on 11 October

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    69 Views
    -         Will be rear-wheel drive only

    -        Codenamed G87

    BMW will reveal the next-gen M2 on 11 October. The smallest M car will enter its second generation, and it goes by the codename G87. 

    Powering the new-gen M2 will be the familiar S58 engine which also powers its elder siblings M3/M4. It would put out around 450 horsepower in the standard guise. Meanwhile, the forthcoming CS/CSL and Competition versions will be more powerful. It would most likely have a rear-wheel setup with an automatic transmission. But a manual version and xDrive AWD configuration are also expected to arrive. 

    BMW M2 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the new M2 will follow the familiar recipe. Based on the 2 Series Coupe, it will have larger air intakes up front and quad-exhaust tips at the back. It will ride on larger alloy wheels with grippier tyres shod under flared wheel arches. It will also have a wider track width and lower ride height. We expect a lip spoiler to be a part of this go-fast version. On the inside, there will be the iDrive8 included as part of the update. 

    BMW M2 Right Front Three Quarter

    The new M2 will be the last non-electrified M car. A tribute car to the iconic BMW 3.0 CSL is also on the cards based on the new-gen M2.

    BMW M2 Image
    BMW M2
