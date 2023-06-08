CarWale
    New BMW M2 launched; prices in India start at Rs. 98 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The M2 was recently spotted at a local dealership

    - Gets manual transmission as an option

    BMW M2 launch and price

    BMW M2 Left Front Three Quarter

    BMW India has officially introduced the new M2 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is imported into the country via the CBU route. For the first time in India, the sports car also gets the option of a manual transmission.

    New M2 engine and specifications

    BMW M2 Engine Shot

    The 2023 M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops an output of 460bhp and 550Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission or the optional six-speed manual transmission, enabling it to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds (4.3 seconds for MT). 

    A few other notable features of the M2 include an active M differential, launch control function, adaptive M suspension, M Servotronic (Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus settings), and an M Drive mode for individual drive settings.

    2023 BMW M2 exterior design

    BMW M2 Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new M2 gets a frameless kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with an optional M shadow line tint, flared wheel arches and side skirts, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear respectively, Blue M Sport brake calipers, dual exhaust system with chrome tips, and a rear spoiler.

    Customers can choose from five paintjobs, namely Alpine White (solid), Black Sapphire (solid), M Zandvoort Blue (solid), M Brooklyn Grey (metallic), and M Toronto Red (metallic).

    M2 interior and features

    BMW M2 Dashboard

    Inside, the BMW M2 comes equipped with a curved display featuring a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, M Sport seats, M seat belts, easy entry function for second-row occupants, dual-zone climate control, a 464W Harman Kardon-sourced 12-speaker music system, BMW live cockpit professional and connected package professional, parking assistant, HUD, a reverse parking camera, smartphone integration, and comfort access with a digital key. Optional features include the M Sport Pro package, M Driver’s package, active cruise control, and driving assistant.

