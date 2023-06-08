New BMW M2 launched; prices in India start at Rs. 98 lakh

- The M2 was recently spotted at a local dealership

- Gets manual transmission as an option

BMW M2 launch and price

BMW India has officially introduced the new M2 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is imported into the country via the CBU route. For the first time in India, the sports car also gets the option of a manual transmission.

New M2 engine and specifications

The 2023 M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that develops an output of 460bhp and 550Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission or the optional six-speed manual transmission, enabling it to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds (4.3 seconds for MT).

A few other notable features of the M2 include an active M differential, launch control function, adaptive M suspension, M Servotronic (Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus settings), and an M Drive mode for individual drive settings.

2023 BMW M2 exterior design

On the outside, the new M2 gets a frameless kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with an optional M shadow line tint, flared wheel arches and side skirts, 19 and 20-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear respectively, Blue M Sport brake calipers, dual exhaust system with chrome tips, and a rear spoiler.

Customers can choose from five paintjobs, namely Alpine White (solid), Black Sapphire (solid), M Zandvoort Blue (solid), M Brooklyn Grey (metallic), and M Toronto Red (metallic).

M2 interior and features

Inside, the BMW M2 comes equipped with a curved display featuring a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, M Sport seats, M seat belts, easy entry function for second-row occupants, dual-zone climate control, a 464W Harman Kardon-sourced 12-speaker music system, BMW live cockpit professional and connected package professional, parking assistant, HUD, a reverse parking camera, smartphone integration, and comfort access with a digital key. Optional features include the M Sport Pro package, M Driver’s package, active cruise control, and driving assistant.