CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore revealed in full

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    107 Views
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore revealed in full

    -         1200 horsepower on tap

    -        0-100kmph in 2.7 seconds, 320+kmph top speed

    Maserati has revealed the exteriors of the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore for the first time in a small video. Starting the electric future for Italian marque, the name Folgore will be used on all electric Maseratis. Therefore, the new-gen Maserati is all-electric. 

    Maserati GranTurismo Grille

    Packing in close to 1200 horsepower, the GranTurismo Folgore can do 0-100kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of over 320kmph. It can also charge 100 kilometres of range in five minutes and 150 kilometres in under 10 minutes. That’s all the information Maserati has revealed so far. 

    Maserati GranTurismo Right Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the new GT Folgore looks like a modern incarnation of the original GranTurismo Coupe. There are familiar headlamp and tail lamp designs inspired by the MC20. Even the iconic Trident grille is carried over. The silhouette has the instantly recognisable stance of the original Maserati GranTurismo as well. Moreover, the interior has been kept under wraps so far. 

    Maserati GranTurismo Right Rear Three Quarter

    Expected to go on sale in 2023, the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will also get a drop-top version like the GranCabrio before it. It will also likely arrive in India shortly after the global deliveries begin.

    Maserati GranTurismo Right Front Three Quarter
    Maserati GranTurismo Image
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Venue N Line launched – Top features highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati GranTurismo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati GranTurismo Exterior
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120597 Views
    792 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen 2022 C5 Aircross

    ₹ 33.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.15 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120597 Views
    792 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati GranTurismo Folgore revealed in full