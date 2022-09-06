Maserati GranTurismo Folgore revealed in full

- 1200 horsepower on tap

- 0-100kmph in 2.7 seconds, 320+kmph top speed

Maserati has revealed the exteriors of the upcoming GranTurismo Folgore for the first time in a small video. Starting the electric future for Italian marque, the name Folgore will be used on all electric Maseratis. Therefore, the new-gen Maserati is all-electric.

Packing in close to 1200 horsepower, the GranTurismo Folgore can do 0-100kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of over 320kmph. It can also charge 100 kilometres of range in five minutes and 150 kilometres in under 10 minutes. That’s all the information Maserati has revealed so far.

Appearance-wise, the new GT Folgore looks like a modern incarnation of the original GranTurismo Coupe. There are familiar headlamp and tail lamp designs inspired by the MC20. Even the iconic Trident grille is carried over. The silhouette has the instantly recognisable stance of the original Maserati GranTurismo as well. Moreover, the interior has been kept under wraps so far.

Expected to go on sale in 2023, the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore will also get a drop-top version like the GranCabrio before it. It will also likely arrive in India shortly after the global deliveries begin.