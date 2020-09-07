CarWale
    Maserati MC20 to premiere on 9 September

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    - Marks a new era for the Italian marque

    - Will be powered by a 620bhp V6

    With the all-new MC20, Maserati will enter into the modern era. And that day is not too far, as all covers will drop on 9 September. For the uninitiated, the MC20 is the newest mid-engine supercar from Modena which is developed from the ground-up at Maserati’s in-house facility. 

    Powering the MC20 is an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 developed by Maserati. Called the ‘Nettuno’ (Italian for Neptune), the V90° motor puts out 631bhp at 7300rpm and 730Nm of torque from 3000rpm. For the purists, that’s the same amount of power that the MC12 made from its V12. This new V6 powertrain also supports some electrification. So a hybrid or a PHEV version is also on the cards. 

    We are still unclear about the design language that the MC20 will adopt. But looking at the test mule going around Modena gave us a hint that it will be a low-slung supercar with large headlamps and air vents at all the necessary places. Large wheels, flared shoulder line, sloping roof, and dual-circular exhaust ‘sticking out’ at the back will surely make the MC20 a looker. We are yet to see the inside of the MC20. So what it will debut and what it will retain from the other line-up is anybody’s guess at this moment. 

    Maserati says, along with the MC20, new models will also be revealed with newer powertrains on 9 September. Apart from that, their new ambitious programmes developed by the Casa del Tridente will also be announced. Stay tuned to CarWale for details.

