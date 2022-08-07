CarWale
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV commence Nurburgring testing

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV commence Nurburgring testing

          Promises to be the world's first electric luxury sports car

    -        0-100kmph is expected to be under three seconds

    Maserati is currently busy developing their next-generation icons, which would also be taking the Italian marque into an electric future. The next incarnation of the GranTurismo will also exist in an all-electric form with Folgore EV added to the name. We have seen teasers and winter testing of the two-door sports coupe, but now it has hit the Nurburgring for performance testing, and things do look promising. 

    Right Side View

    Firstly, the shape and styling of the next-gen GranTurismo don’t deviate much from the previous generation GT. There are flowing curvaceous fenders with an instantly recognisable Trident grille. The raked glass house and tight buttress wearing an MC20-inspired taillamp design are also typical to Maserati. The GT Folgore EV is claimed to be the world's first electric luxury sports car. There are some aero bits seen on the hood and lower-ground clearance to aid it further. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    When the new-gen GranTurismo breaks cover, it will first arrive with a petrol engine that’s expected to be borrowed from the MC20. The Folgore EV will come much later with an 800volt battery pack. Power figures are yet unclear but are expected to be close to 1000horsepower. And it is rumoured that the 0-100kmph time of the EV coupe will be less than three seconds. 

    Rear View

    We could expect the global premiere of the standard GranTurismo to happen as early as end-2022 while the Folgore EV will arrive sometime in 2023.

