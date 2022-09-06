CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line launched – Top features highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai India has launched the much-awaited Venue N Line in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available in two variants: N6 and N8. The company offers the Venue N Line across the Hyundai Signature outlets. The new model gets distinctive styling elements and additional features to differentiate it from the regular model. 

    Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights in the Hyundai Venue N Line

    Exterior

    - Dark chrome grille with N Line logo 

    - Tweaked bumpers with skid plates 

    - Roof rails with red inserts 

    - A set of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N branding

    - Red front brake calipers 

    - Side sill garnish with red insert

    Interior 

    - Black interior with Athletic Red inserts

    - Full leatherette seats with N branding

    - Three-spoke leatherette steering wheel with N branding 

    - Leatherette gear knob with N branding 

    - Red ambient lighting 

    - Sporty metal pedals 

    - Dark metal finish inside door handles

    Features

    - Dashcam 

    - Sliding front armrest with storage space 

    - Electric sunroof 

    - Push button start/stop 

    - Auto AC

    - Puddle lamps 

    - Rear AC vents 

    - Wireless phone charger 

    - Cruise control 

    - Glovebox cooling 

    - Front and rear USB type-C charger

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Venue N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine which generates 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. Further, the company claims to deliver a superior drive experience with an updated suspension setup with increased damping downforce by 34 per cent. Moreover, it offers disc brakes on all four wheels.

    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
