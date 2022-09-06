CarWale
    Jeep Compass and Wrangler prices hiked by up to Rs 1.50 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    549 Views
    Jeep Compass and Wrangler prices hiked by up to Rs 1.50 lakh

    - Third price increase for Jeep Compass this year

    - The Compass range now starts at Rs 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of select products in its model range this month. Starting 1 September, the Compass and the Wrangler SUVs will cost customers a considerable amount more than the outgoing prices.

    According to our dealer sources, the Jeep Wrangler receives the most significant price hike, which amounts to Rs 1.50 lakh for both, the Unlimited and Rubicon variants. On the other hand, the Compass receives a uniform increase in prices of Rs 90,000.

    Post the price rise, the Jeep Compass currently costs Rs 19.29 lakh for the base Sport 1.4 MT variant, going up all the way to Rs 32.22 lakh for the top-spec Trailhawk 2.0 4x4 AT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

    The price hike by Jeep in September 2022 becomes the third increase in prices for the Compass. The first price rise took place in April, while the second occasion was in July. The carmaker increased the prices by Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 35,000 respectively on these occasions.

