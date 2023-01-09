CarWale

    Hyundai Creta, Tucson, and other model prices increased by up to Rs 80,800

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta, Tucson, and other model prices increased by up to Rs 80,800

    - Hyundai price hike comes into effect from 1 January, 2023

    - Kona EV prices remain unchanged

    Hyundai India has revised the prices of almost its entire range of models with effect from 1 January, 2023. We have now got our hands on the updated price list, which reveals an increase of up to Rs 80,800, based on the choice of model and variant.

    The Hyundai Tucson receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 80,800, followed by the Creta range which has now become costlier by up to Rs 50,000. Customers purchasing the Alcazar SUV will now have to shell out an additional amount of up to Rs 40,000.

    The Hyundai Verna will now demand a premium of up to Rs 14,400 based on the choice of variant and trim. Prices of the Venue and Venue N Line have gone up by up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 14,400 respectively. On the other hand, prices of the i20 and i20 N Line have been reduced by up to Rs 1,000 and Rs 800 respectively. 

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura witness a price increase of up to Rs 10,600 each. The Kona Electric is the only model that does not receive any revision in prices. In other news, Hyundai India will be present at the Auto Expo 2023, and is likely to showcase the facelifted versions of the Nios and Aura, and will announce the prices of the Ioniq 5. Other notable showcases will include the Nexo and the Ioniq 6.

