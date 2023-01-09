Top 5 changes in 2023 MG Hector facelift

MG Motor India recently unveiled the new-generation Hector facelift. The Chinese-owned British brand will be present at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, which is when the prices of the 2023 MG Hector is expected to be announced. With this iteration, though mechanically unchanged, the tech-loaded SUV becomes even smarter and safer, while also receiving design upgrades. Here is a list of the top five changes in the 2023 Hector facelift over its predecessor.

Revamped front fascia

The biggest and most noticeable change in the new 2023 Hector facelift is the massive diamond chrome grille inspired by the Argyle design pattern popular in Scotland. Even though everything else on the front of the SUV remains unchanged, including the placement of the headlamps and LED DRLs, the grille draws attention and uplifts the face of the new MG Hector.

New LED-connected blade tail lights

At the rear, MG has introduced new LED-connected tail lights with blade design elements that light up individually when the brakes are engaged. Then there's a chrome strip that runs the length of the SUV, with Hector and ADAS badges affixed to the tailgate.

Segment’s largest touchscreen infotainment screen

The major change on the inside is the introduction of the segment's first vertically placed 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system based on the new and sleeker operating system. This screen dominates the dashboard and contains various controls for the updated features in the new Hector. Along with the massive touchscreen in the centre, the instrument cluster has been updated with a new fully digital driver's display that has tonnes of customisation and information that is easily visible at a glance.

Level 2 ADAS with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

With the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS in the new generation, MG has improved the safety of the 2023 Hector. The ADAS suite includes 11 safety features such as auto-emergency braking, pedestrian protection, bend cruise assistance, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, intelligent headlamp control, intelligent hydraulic braking assistance, blind-spot detection, front and rear cross-traffic alert, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and guided parking assist. Furthermore, the SUV also includes Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), which assists in keeping the car at a safe distance from the vehicle ahead in city traffic.

New intelligent auto turn indicators

Another segment-first feature is the new intelligent auto turn indicators. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets on/off. This automatic signal is useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.

Other than the highlighted features, the 2023 MG Hector also gets features like a four-way powered passenger seat, automatic powered tailgate, ambient lights with voice controls, panoramic sunroof with touchscreen controls, digital key sharing, group traveling mode, multi-language turn-by-turn voice guidance, new i-SMART Technology with over 75 connected car features, and more.