CarWale

    Top 5 changes in 2023 MG Hector facelift

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,566 Views
    Top 5 changes in 2023 MG Hector facelift

    MG Motor India recently unveiled the new-generation Hector facelift. The Chinese-owned British brand will be present at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, which is when the prices of the 2023 MG Hector is expected to be announced. With this iteration, though mechanically unchanged, the tech-loaded SUV becomes even smarter and safer, while also receiving design upgrades. Here is a list of the top five changes in the 2023 Hector facelift over its predecessor.

    Revamped front fascia

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    The biggest and most noticeable change in the new 2023 Hector facelift is the massive diamond chrome grille inspired by the Argyle design pattern popular in Scotland. Even though everything else on the front of the SUV remains unchanged, including the placement of the headlamps and LED DRLs, the grille draws attention and uplifts the face of the new MG Hector.

    New LED-connected blade tail lights

    MG Hector Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    At the rear, MG has introduced new LED-connected tail lights with blade design elements that light up individually when the brakes are engaged. Then there's a chrome strip that runs the length of the SUV, with Hector and ADAS badges affixed to the tailgate.

    Segment’s largest touchscreen infotainment screen

    MG Hector Facelift Dashboard

    The major change on the inside is the introduction of the segment's first vertically placed 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system based on the new and sleeker operating system. This screen dominates the dashboard and contains various controls for the updated features in the new Hector. Along with the massive touchscreen in the centre, the instrument cluster has been updated with a new fully digital driver's display that has tonnes of customisation and information that is easily visible at a glance. 

    Level 2 ADAS with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

    MG Hector Facelift Infotainment System

    With the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS in the new generation, MG has improved the safety of the 2023 Hector. The ADAS suite includes 11 safety features such as auto-emergency braking, pedestrian protection, bend cruise assistance, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, intelligent headlamp control, intelligent hydraulic braking assistance, blind-spot detection, front and rear cross-traffic alert, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and guided parking assist. Furthermore, the SUV also includes Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), which assists in keeping the car at a safe distance from the vehicle ahead in city traffic.

    New intelligent auto turn indicators

    MG Hector Facelift Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    Another segment-first feature is the new intelligent auto turn indicators. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets on/off. This automatic signal is useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.

    MG Hector Facelift Infotainment System

    Other than the highlighted features, the 2023 MG Hector also gets features like a four-way powered passenger seat, automatic powered tailgate, ambient lights with voice controls, panoramic sunroof with touchscreen controls, digital key sharing, group traveling mode, multi-language turn-by-turn voice guidance, new i-SMART Technology with over 75 connected car features, and more.

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Hector Plus revealed; to be offered in 9 trim levels
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta, Tucson, and other model prices increased by up to Rs 80,800

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Facelift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW i7

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    BMW 7 Series

    BMW 7 Series

    ₹ 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thJAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thJAN
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift

    ₹ 5.50 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 13.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 changes in 2023 MG Hector facelift