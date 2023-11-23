New Hyundai Tucson facelift unveiled – Top feature highlights

It's just been over a year since the Korean car maker Hyundai launched the 2022 Tucson in the country. Now, the automaker has rolled out the 2024 iteration of the SUV for the global market. In this article, we take you through the top feature highlights of the new Hyundai Tucson facelift.

Exterior

In terms of design and styling, Hyundai has made minimal changes to the updated Tucson. It gets a new front grille with the signature parametric design that’s now sharper and bolder, along with revised LED DRLs. Additionally, the front bumper is tweaked and gets a new skid plate. The silhouette remains unchanged apart from a new set of alloy wheels. Although the car marque has not revealed the rear profile of the Tucson, we expect it to carry minute changes, like a revised bumper and new LED taillamps.

Interior

Inside, the most prominent change is the new dashboard layout. It gets a pair of 12.3-inch screens — one each for the driver’s display and infotainment screen. In addition to this, it gets a new three-spoke steering wheel with the gear lever positioned on the steering column, thus making room for more storage in the centre console. Moreover, it features physical controls for aircon and infotainment systems.

As of now, Hyundai has not officially revealed the feature list of the updated SUV. But we expect it to carry similar or more features than its predecessor.

Engine and specifications

Currently, Hyundai has not revealed the engine and specs of the latest iteration of its flagship SUV. For the international market, we expect the facelifted SUV to continue with the same powertrains as the outgoing model. It is likely to continue with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid engine options. But for the Indian shores, the automaker might stick to its current engine options. This includes a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine mated to a six-speed and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, respectively.

The facelifted Tucson is expected to hit the Indian soil by early 2024. Upon its arrival, the SUV will compete against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.