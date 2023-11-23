CarWale
    AD

    New Hyundai Tucson facelift unveiled – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    10,931 Views
    New Hyundai Tucson facelift unveiled – Top feature highlights

    It's just been over a year since the Korean car maker Hyundai launched the 2022 Tucson in the country. Now, the automaker has rolled out the 2024 iteration of the SUV for the global market. In this article, we take you through the top feature highlights of the new Hyundai Tucson facelift.

    Exterior

    Hyundai Tucson Left Side View

    In terms of design and styling, Hyundai has made minimal changes to the updated Tucson. It gets a new front grille with the signature parametric design that’s now sharper and bolder, along with revised LED DRLs. Additionally, the front bumper is tweaked and gets a new skid plate. The silhouette remains unchanged apart from a new set of alloy wheels. Although the car marque has not revealed the rear profile of the Tucson, we expect it to carry minute changes, like a revised bumper and new LED taillamps.

    Interior

    Hyundai Tucson Dashboard

    Inside, the most prominent change is the new dashboard layout. It gets a pair of 12.3-inch screens — one each for the driver’s display and infotainment screen. In addition to this, it gets a new three-spoke steering wheel with the gear lever positioned on the steering column, thus making room for more storage in the centre console. Moreover, it features physical controls for aircon and infotainment systems.

    As of now, Hyundai has not officially revealed the feature list of the updated SUV. But we expect it to carry similar or more features than its predecessor.

    Engine and specifications

    Hyundai Tucson Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, Hyundai has not revealed the engine and specs of the latest iteration of its flagship SUV. For the international market, we expect the facelifted SUV to continue with the same powertrains as the outgoing model. It is likely to continue with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid engine options. But for the Indian shores, the automaker might stick to its current engine options. This includes a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine mated to a six-speed and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, respectively.

    The facelifted Tucson is expected to hit the Indian soil by early 2024. Upon its arrival, the SUV will compete against the likes of the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

    Hyundai Tucson Image
    Hyundai Tucson
    Rs. 29.02 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV.e9 interior reveals two-spoke steering, large screen and familiar gear lever

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Tucson Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Tucson Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 34.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 36.87 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 33.82 Lakh
    PuneRs. 34.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 36.08 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 32.74 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 35.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 33.96 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 32.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Tucson facelift unveiled – Top feature highlights