New Tata Safari waiting period in November revealed

Available in 10 variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh

Tata Motors launched the updated Safari in the country alongside the new Harrier last month. The flagship three-row SUV is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.19 lakh. Now post its launch, we have listed the latest waiting period for the Tata Safari in November.

The Safari facelift can be had in 10 variants, namely, Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+ variants, across seven colour options. Depending on the variant one chooses, the waiting period can span between four to six weeks from the day of booking. This duration may vary depending on the location, stock availability, and other factors.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari come equipped with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This engine is BS6 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.