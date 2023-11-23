CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki eVX to be exported from India

    Maruti Suzuki eVX to be exported from India
    • Likely to debut in late 2024
    • To be a ground-up electric vehicle

    Maruti Suzuki is extensively working on bringing its first all-electric model the eVX to India. It will be a born-electric SUV, unlike its main competitors including Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Now, the brand has revealed its plan and strategies around the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Front Three Quarter

    The Indian automaker will introduce the eVX SUV in the country in late 2024. And to keep the cost in check and price the model aggressively, the brand will heavily localise the model. Also, it will be exported to different countries from India starting with Europe.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Rear Three Quarter

    Recently, the electric model was spied testing in India revealing key details. Some of the highlights include an ORVM-mounted camera for 360-degree surround view, multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof-mounted spoiler with stop lamp, rear wiper with washer, and C-pillar mounted door handles.

    As for the specifications, the brand disclosed the technical details including a 60kWh battery pack unit and an approximate driving range of close to 500km on a full charge.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Image
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
