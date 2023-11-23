Maruti Suzuki eVX to be exported from India

Likely to debut in late 2024

To be a ground-up electric vehicle

Maruti Suzuki is extensively working on bringing its first all-electric model the eVX to India. It will be a born-electric SUV, unlike its main competitors including Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Now, the brand has revealed its plan and strategies around the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX.

The Indian automaker will introduce the eVX SUV in the country in late 2024. And to keep the cost in check and price the model aggressively, the brand will heavily localise the model. Also, it will be exported to different countries from India starting with Europe.

Recently, the electric model was spied testing in India revealing key details. Some of the highlights include an ORVM-mounted camera for 360-degree surround view, multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof-mounted spoiler with stop lamp, rear wiper with washer, and C-pillar mounted door handles.

As for the specifications, the brand disclosed the technical details including a 60kWh battery pack unit and an approximate driving range of close to 500km on a full charge.