Kia Seltos Turbo-petrol 1.5 automatic real-world mileage tested

- Turbo-petrol is more powerful than the standard model

- Claimed mileage is similar for automatic and manual variants

The Kia Seltos is a popular SUV with varied powertrain options including petrol and diesel models. The turbo-powered Seltos gets a new 1.5-litre mill which is more powerful and fuel efficient than the older 1.4. We put the new one through CarWale's fuel-efficiency regime to find out its real-world mileage. To give you an idea, the ARAI-claimed mileage of this turbo-petrol DCT is 17.9 kmpl.

Kia Seltos Turbo 1.5 AT mileage in the city

Straight to our city test cycle, after driving for 79.8km, the Seltos used 7.36 litres of petrol. That's a real-world mileage of 10.84kmpl with the driver's display showing an average fuel efficiency of 9.8kmpl. It might look meagre but is quite satisfactory for an SUV weighing close to 1.5 ton.

Kia Seltos Turbo-petrol 1.5 automatic mileage on the highway

Out on the highway, we drove 77.3km and it consumed 4.81 litres of fuel, resulting in a tested mileage of 16.07kmpl. Meanwhile, the fuel economy shown on the MID at that time was 16.4kmpl. The average might not be very impressive but it is close to what we were expecting from this powerful yet heavy SUV.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Kia Seltos

This 2023 Kia Seltos Turbo-petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158bhp at 5,500rpm and 253Nm of torque between 1,500-3,500rpm. As mentioned earlier, this one's claimed mileage is 17.9kmpl and that for the six-speed iMT is 17.7kmpl. The standard model comes powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol that churns out 133bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The manual has an ARAI mileage of 17kmpl while the CVT has a mileage of 17.7kmpl. For users who prefer a more frugal option, there's the 1.5-litre diesel that produces 114bhp and 250Nm and comes mated to a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque converter automatic. The iMT has a mileage of 20.7kmpl and the AT gives 19.1kmpl. We shall soon test these variants for real-world mileage too.