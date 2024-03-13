CarWale
    All-electric Maruti eVX snapped on a test run; new details revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    All-electric Maruti eVX snapped on a test run; new details revealed
    • Front-fender mounted charging port
    • Pillar-mounted rear door handles

    Taking the centre stage at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased its first ground-up EV, the eVX. Previous to this event, the model was spied being tested on multiple occasions. Now, the all-electric SUV was recently spotted up close on a test run revealing many key details.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Headlight

    The test mule of the Maruti eVX continues to wear a thick camouflage while being out for its periodic testing. As seen in the picture, the electric SUV features a front-fender mounted charging port, front camera, camera underneath the ORVM, pillar-mounted rear door handle, and a camera mounted behind the IRVM possibly for the ADAS tech.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX ORVM Blinker

    Further, the rear profile is highlighted by an extended roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, and connected taillight setup. Also, the eVX will ride on large multi-spoke alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moreover, in a close-up shot, the SUV can be seen featuring a large free-standing infotainment system housed in a single-piece unit which will also get the digital driver's display. Other than that, the eVX will likely get features such as auto-diming IRVM, blind spot monitor, HUD display, wireless charger, automatic climate control, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a new steering wheel.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Front Door Handle

    As for the battery pack and specifications, it is said that the Maruti eVX will come equipped with a 60kWh battery pack unit which could deliver a claimed range of approximately 550km.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
