All-electric Maruti eVX snapped on a test run; new details revealed

Front-fender mounted charging port

Pillar-mounted rear door handles

Taking the centre stage at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki showcased its first ground-up EV, the eVX. Previous to this event, the model was spied being tested on multiple occasions. Now, the all-electric SUV was recently spotted up close on a test run revealing many key details.

The test mule of the Maruti eVX continues to wear a thick camouflage while being out for its periodic testing. As seen in the picture, the electric SUV features a front-fender mounted charging port, front camera, camera underneath the ORVM, pillar-mounted rear door handle, and a camera mounted behind the IRVM possibly for the ADAS tech.

Further, the rear profile is highlighted by an extended roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, and connected taillight setup. Also, the eVX will ride on large multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Moreover, in a close-up shot, the SUV can be seen featuring a large free-standing infotainment system housed in a single-piece unit which will also get the digital driver’s display. Other than that, the eVX will likely get features such as auto-diming IRVM, blind spot monitor, HUD display, wireless charger, automatic climate control, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and a new steering wheel.

As for the battery pack and specifications, it is said that the Maruti eVX will come equipped with a 60kWh battery pack unit which could deliver a claimed range of approximately 550km.

Source