Maruti eVX spotted again; new features leaked

The eVX is expected to be launched early next year

Will be Maruti’s first electric offering

Maruti Suzuki continues testing the eVX ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in early 2025. New spy shots shared on the web have revealed a few important features of this upcoming Hyundai Creta EV rival.

As seen in the spy images, the Maruti eVX will get an interior that will be a big departure from its current offerings. Notable elements will include a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, rotary dial for drive modes, new freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit, interior chrome door handles, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

On the outside, Maruti’s first electric vehicle will get projector headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, fresh set of alloy wheels, C pillar-mounted rear door handles, shark-fin antenna, and LED taillights.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the complete technical specifications of the new eVX. What we know is that the model will be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that will deliver a range of 550km on a single full charge.

