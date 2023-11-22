Mahindra XUV.e9 interior reveals two-spoke steering, large screen and familiar gear lever

Expected to go on sale next year

Electric coupe-SUV

The XUV.e9 is one of the many new upcoming electric SUVs from Mahindra’s stable. New spy images of the cabin reveal newer details of this electric coupe-SUV.

Production-ready XUV.e9 will be based on the newly developed INGLO platform. However, the interior shots reveal that the cabin will be more conventional rather than contemporary as you usually see in born EVs.

We could see a large screen spanning across the dashboard along with a tall centre console. On the centre console, there are two rotary dials and a familiar gear lever. The rotary dials appear to have a knurling effect and one is likely to control drive modes while the other one is for altering either AWD modes or control the centre multimedia screen. Meanwhile, the gear lever present here is also seen on the electric XUV400.

As for the screen, it extends further than the centre console and towards the front passenger section hinting at three screens integrated within. Even the heavily concealed two-spoke steering wheel is new and there appears to be a console for HUD behind the touchscreen.

When it goes on sale, the XUV.e9 (it may carry a different name when launched) is expected to have an 80kWh battery pack. It will be available in single-motor and dual-motor AWD configurations. Power figures are expected to be between 230bhp and 350bhp while the claimed range should be around 450kms.

Positioning-wise, the XUV.e9 will sit above the standard XUV.e8 and will be priced close to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

