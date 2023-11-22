What else can you buy for the price of the VW Taigun and Virtus Sound Editions?

Sound Editions launched in India

Volkswagen has launched limited production Sound Editions for its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. Based on the Topline, they get cosmetic and feature updates and are only offered with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Here is everything that you can buy for the price of the Sound Editions

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition 1.0 MT

For the price of the Virtus Sound Edition 1.0 MT, you can have the Hyundai Creta S+ Knight petrol MT, MG Astor Smart CVT, Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha mild-hybrid, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G CNG, Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 petrol 7-seater, Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 MT 2WD 7-seater and the Mahindra Thar LX diesel MT 4WD.

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition 1.0 AT

Moving up a notch, you can have the Kia Seltos HTX diesel iMT, Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI and the Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Smart Hybrid AT.

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition MT

Like the Virtus MT, this one too has more rivals than its AT sibling. Here you can have the Hyundai Verna SX petrol CVT, Hyundai SX diesel, MG Astor Sharp CVT, Toyota Urban Cruiser S Hybrid, Mahindra Scorpio N Z6 MT 2 WD, Mahindra Thar LX petrol 4WD and the Honda Elevate ZX CVT.

Volkswagen Taigun Sound Edition AT

This is the most expensive version of the sound edition that you can buy and for its price, you have all the usual suspects and a surprise entry too! You get the Hyundai Creta SX (O) Adventure CVT, Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.0 AT, Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue 1.5 MT, Mg Astor 1.3 AT Black and finally the Mahindra XUV700 AX5 MT petrol.

Observations

Mahindra has the most number of offerings when looking at the sound editions while Hyundai has the widest reach in terms of variant-to-variant competition. Surprisingly, the Honda City does not feature in this race but there is the fully loaded Honda Elevate ZX CVT going up against the Taigun Sound Edition MT.