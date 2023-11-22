CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition — Top 3 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition — Top 3 highlights

    - Special editions launched recently

    - Both the SUV and sedan get new features

    With a focus on providing an enhanced musical experience, Volkswagen has introduced Sound Editions of the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan. The Taigun Sound Edition is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 16.33 lakh, while the Virtus Sound Edition starts at Rs. 15.52 lakh. Here are the top three highlights.

    1. New music system

    Both the Sound Edition models boast a new seven-speaker sound system with a subwoofer and an amplifier. We expect this to be similar to the 240W sub-woofer that comes nicely fitted between the spare wheel in the boot of the new Skoda Slavia Matte Edition.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    2. Special badging and graphics

    Volkswagen has equipped both these special editions with 'Sound' badges and graphics on the outside.

    3. Attractive colours and customisation

    Appearance-wise, the SUV and the sedan retain their design in four colour schemes — Lava Red, Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel, and Grey Rising Blue. Customers can choose to opt for the contrasting white-painted roof and ORVMs.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Engine and gearbox specifications

    There are no mechanical updates and the Sound Edition is available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine that makes 113bhp and 178Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

