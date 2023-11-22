Honda Elevate accessories package for Japan revealed

Unveiled as Honda WR-V

Powered by the same petrol engine

Honda recently revealed the Elevate-rebadged SUV, the WR-V in Japan. The model is identical to the India-spec Elevate in terms of exterior design and mechanical specifications. However, it does miss out on some features including a sunroof. Nonetheless, the automaker is offering a new and different set of accessories with the WR-V in its home country.

Listed below are the accessories on offer with the new Honda WR-V in Japan:

Front Grille

Apart from the standard grille, customers in Japan can opt for an optional blacked-out grille with vertical slats and chrome surrounds.

Graphics and badges

Then there’s WR-V decal on the fuel lid along with front fender badges finished in chrome garnish.

Chrome garnishes

The WR-V can be had with chrome garnish on the front and rear bumpers, fog lamp housing, and door panels

Illuminated scuff plates and logo projection lamp

The Honda WR-V also gets illuminated scuff plates with chrome surrounds and a projector lamp that illuminates the ‘WR-V’ emblem on the surface.

Chrome exhaust tip

In India, the Elevate SUV get black exhaust pipe as standard. However, it can be personalised with chrome finish in Japan with the new WR-V.

Other accessories:

Moreover, there are additional accessories on offer including a dashcam, reverse parking camera, boot storage compartment, and LED fog lamps.