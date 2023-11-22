CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate accessories package for Japan revealed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    713 Views
    Honda Elevate accessories package for Japan revealed
    • Unveiled as Honda WR-V
    • Powered by the same petrol engine

    Honda recently revealed the Elevate-rebadged SUV, the WR-V in Japan. The model is identical to the India-spec Elevate in terms of exterior design and mechanical specifications. However, it does miss out on some features including a sunroof. Nonetheless, the automaker is offering a new and different set of accessories with the WR-V in its home country.

    Listed below are the accessories on offer with the new Honda WR-V in Japan:

    Front Grille

    Grille

    Apart from the standard grille, customers in Japan can opt for an optional blacked-out grille with vertical slats and chrome surrounds.

    Graphics and badges

    Closed Fuel Lid

    Then there’s WR-V decal on the fuel lid along with front fender badges finished in chrome garnish.

    Side Badge

    Chrome garnishes

    Front Scuff Plates

    The WR-V can be had with chrome garnish on the front and rear bumpers, fog lamp housing, and door panels

    Illuminated scuff plates and logo projection lamp

    Front Scuff Plates

    The Honda WR-V also gets illuminated scuff plates with chrome surrounds and a projector lamp that illuminates the ‘WR-V’ emblem on the surface.

    Chrome exhaust tip

    Exhaust Pipes

    In India, the Elevate SUV get black exhaust pipe as standard. However, it can be personalised with chrome finish in Japan with the new WR-V.

    Other accessories:

    Dashcam

    Moreover, there are additional accessories on offer including a dashcam, reverse parking camera, boot storage compartment, and LED fog lamps.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus Sound Edition — Top 3 highlights
     Next 
    Isuzu Motors inaugurates a new customer touchpoint in Tamilnadu

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3932 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7056 Views
    19 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Elevate Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.13 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.85 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.51 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.19 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.22 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3932 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7056 Views
    19 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate accessories package for Japan revealed